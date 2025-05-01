Solve the following equations with 2 absolute values. (B)
Start with the given equation involving absolute values: \(\left|\frac{2x - 3}{4}\right| = \left|x + \frac{1}{2}\right|\).
Recall that if \(|A| = |B|\), then either \(A = B\) or \(A = -B\). So, set up two separate equations: 1) \(\frac{2x - 3}{4} = x + \frac{1}{2}\) and 2) \(\frac{2x - 3}{4} = -\left(x + \frac{1}{2}\right)\).
Solve the first equation \(\frac{2x - 3}{4} = x + \frac{1}{2}\) by multiplying both sides by 4 to clear the denominator, then isolate \(x\) and simplify.
Solve the second equation \(\frac{2x - 3}{4} = -\left(x + \frac{1}{2}\right)\) similarly by multiplying both sides by 4, distributing the negative sign on the right, then isolate \(x\) and simplify.
Check each solution by substituting back into the original absolute value equation to ensure both sides are equal, confirming valid solutions.
