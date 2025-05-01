Solve the following equations with 2 absolute values. (A)
Recognize that the equation involves absolute values: \(\left|3x + 4\right| = \left|-2x + 7\right|\). The key property of absolute values is that if \(|A| = |B|\), then either \(A = B\) or \(A = -B\).
Set up two separate equations based on the property of absolute values:
1) \$3x + 4 = -2x + 7$
2) \$3x + 4 = -(-2x + 7)\(, which simplifies to \)3x + 4 = 2x - 7$.
Solve the first equation \$3x + 4 = -2x + 7\( by isolating \)x\(:
Add \)2x\( to both sides: \)3x + 2x + 4 = 7$
Simplify: \$5x + 4 = 7$
Subtract 4 from both sides: \$5x = 3$
Divide both sides by 5: \(x = \frac{3}{5}\).
Solve the second equation \$3x + 4 = 2x - 7\( by isolating \)x\(:
Subtract \)2x\( from both sides: \)3x - 2x + 4 = -7$
Simplify: \(x + 4 = -7\)
Subtract 4 from both sides: \(x = -11\).
Check both solutions in the original equation to ensure they satisfy the absolute value equality. Both \(x = \frac{3}{5}\) and \(x = -11\) should work, so the solution set is \(\left\{ \frac{3}{5}, -11 \right\}\).
