Given the equation , which of the following ordered pairs is a solution?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that to check if an ordered pair \((x, y)\) is a solution to the equation, substitute the \(x\) value into the equation and see if the resulting \(y\) value matches the one given in the pair.
Start with the equation:
\[y=\frac{1}{2}x - \frac{3}{2}\]
For each ordered pair, substitute the \(x\) value into the right side of the equation to calculate the corresponding \(y\) value. For example, for \((4, \frac{1}{2})\), substitute \(x=4\):
\[y=\frac{1}{2} \times 4 - \frac{3}{2}\]
Simplify the expression after substitution to find the \(y\) value. Then compare this calculated \(y\) with the \(y\) value in the ordered pair. If they are equal, the pair is a solution.
Repeat this process for each ordered pair until you find the one where the substituted \(x\) produces the \(y\) value given in the pair, confirming it as a solution to the equation.
Watch next
Master Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford