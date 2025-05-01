Recall the signs of coordinates in each quadrant: Quadrant 1 (Q1) has \(x > 0\) and \(y > 0\), Quadrant 2 (Q2) has \(x < 0\) and \(y > 0\), Quadrant 3 (Q3) has \(x < 0\) and \(y < 0\), and Quadrant 4 (Q4) has \(x > 0\) and \(y < 0\).