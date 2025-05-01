Identify the coordinates of the point given: \(\left(-\frac{25}{2}, 47\right)\). Here, the x-coordinate is \(-\frac{25}{2}\) and the y-coordinate is \$47$.
Recall the signs of coordinates in each quadrant: Quadrant 1 (Q1) has \(x > 0\) and \(y > 0\), Quadrant 2 (Q2) has \(x < 0\) and \(y > 0\), Quadrant 3 (Q3) has \(x < 0\) and \(y < 0\), and Quadrant 4 (Q4) has \(x > 0\) and \(y < 0\).
Check the sign of the x-coordinate: \(-\frac{25}{2}\) is negative, so \(x < 0\).
Check the sign of the y-coordinate: \$47\( is positive, so \)y > 0$.
Since \(x < 0\) and \(y > 0\), the point lies in Quadrant 2 (Q2).
Watch next
Master Graphs & the Rectangular Coordinate System with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford