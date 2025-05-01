Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which proportion can be used to find 65% of 90?
A
100/65 × 90
B
65/90 × 100
C
90/65 × 100
D
65/100 × 90
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find 65% of 90. In percentage problems, 'of' typically means multiplication, and percentages are expressed as fractions or decimals.
Step 2: Recall the formula for calculating a percentage of a number. To find x% of a number y, the formula is: \( \frac{x}{100} \times y \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, x = 65 (the percentage) and y = 90 (the number). The formula becomes: \( \frac{65}{100} \times 90 \).
Step 4: Compare the given options to the formula. The correct proportion that matches \( \frac{65}{100} \times 90 \) is the last option: \( 65/100 \times 90 \).
Step 5: Verify the reasoning. The other options do not correctly represent the calculation for finding 65% of 90. For example, \( 100/65 \times 90 \) and \( 90/65 \times 100 \) do not align with the percentage formula.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice