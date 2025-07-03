The standard normal distribution is characterized by a mean (μ) of zero and a standard deviation (σ) of one. However, in real-world scenarios, data often does not conform to this standard form. For instance, consider a situation where the mean commute time for a group of people is 20 minutes, with a standard deviation of 5 minutes. To analyze such nonstandard distributions, we can transform the data into a standard normal distribution using a specific formula.

The key to this transformation lies in the concept of the z-score, which quantifies how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean. The formula for calculating the z-score is given by:

\( z = \frac{x - \mu}{\sigma} \)

In this formula, \( x \) represents the value of interest, \( \mu \) is the mean, and \( \sigma \) is the standard deviation. For example, if we want to find the probability that a randomly selected person commutes for less than 10 minutes, we first calculate the z-score using the provided mean and standard deviation:

\( z = \frac{10 - 20}{5} = -2 \)

This z-score of -2 indicates that 10 minutes is two standard deviations below the mean of 20 minutes. To find the probability associated with this z-score, we can refer to a z-table or use a calculator. In this case, the probability that a randomly selected person has a commute time of less than 10 minutes corresponds to the area to the left of \( z = -2 \), which is approximately 0.023.

Thus, when dealing with nonstandard normal distributions, the process involves transforming the data into z-scores, allowing us to apply the same principles and techniques used for standard normal distributions. This method simplifies the analysis and enables us to find probabilities effectively.