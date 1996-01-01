Dihybrid Cross Calculator

Step 1 — Generate gametes using FOIL. For a parent like AaBb, use First, Outer, Inner, Last (the same FOIL pattern used in algebra) to generate all 4 possible allele combinations: AB, Ab, aB, ab. Each gamete carries exactly one allele from each gene.

Step 2 — Build the 4×4 grid. Place one parent's 4 gametes across the top and the other parent's 4 gametes down the side, then fill in all 16 boxes by combining the row and column gametes.

Step 3 — Read off genotypes. Each of the 16 boxes is a genotype for the offspring, like AaBb or AAbb. Several boxes often share the same genotype.

Step 4 — Convert to phenotypes. Apply the dominance rules for each gene separately, then combine. For two simple dominant/recessive genes, this produces the classic 9:3:3:1 ratio: 9 boxes showing both dominant traits, 3 showing dominant-A/recessive-B, 3 showing recessive-A/dominant-B, and 1 showing both recessive traits.

Why 9:3:3:1? Each gene independently follows a 3:1 ratio (3 dominant : 1 recessive). Because the genes assort independently, you multiply the ratios: (3:1) × (3:1) = 9:3:3:1. This is the Product Rule of probability applied to genetics.