Applied Optimization: Videos & Practice Problems
Applied Optimization Practice Problems
Find the positive number that minimizes the sum of its reciprocal plus seven times its square.
In a coordinate plane, a student aims to create a triangular plot for a science project by stretching a rope units long from point to point in the first quadrant. What should be the values of and to maximize the area of the triangular plot?
Find the production level that will minimize the average cost for a factory where the cost of producing units of the product is given by .
From a circular metallic disc of radius , a sector is removed to create a cone by joining the remaining edges. Determine the maximum volume that this cone can have.
A landscaper has meters of fencing to create an equilateral triangular vegetable garden and a circular flower bed. If the goal is to minimize the total area covered by the garden and flower bed, how much fencing should be used for each?
A ladder is leaning against a house, reaching over a tall fence that is from the house. What is the minimum length of the ladder needed to reach the house over the fence? Round your answer to two decimal places.
In a photography studio, two flash units are used to illuminate a subject between them. One flash unit is eight times as powerful as the other, and they are positioned apart. The intensity of illumination is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between a light source and a point. To achieve the best lighting and to avoid overexposure, the photographer wants to minimize the total illumination. How far from the more powerful flash should the subject be positioned?
A golfer aims to hit a golf ball to achieve the greatest horizontal range. The range of the golf ball can be calculated using the formula , where is the initial speed of the golf ball, is the acceleration due to gravity, and is the launch angle above the horizontal. What is the optimal angle for achieving the maximum range?
Find the dimensions of the rectangle with the maximum area that can be fit inside the given right triangle, as shown in the figure provided.
Find the area of the largest possible rectangle inscribed in the region bounded by Quadrant I and the curve .
A open-top box storage unit with a base inches on a side and inches deep is to be constructed for an industrial warehouse. The costs include both the materials for the base and the four side walls, as well as a handling charge proportional to the product . If the total cost is , what values of and will minimize it?
Two trains, Train A and Train B, are initially miles apart with Train A to the west of Train B. Train A moves east at a speed of mph, while Train B moves south at a speed of mph. Determine the function that represents the distance D between the two trains as a function of time , where at the moment they start moving.
A bead slides without friction along a wire, described by the equation , where is in centimeters and is in seconds. If the motion is observed for seconds, find the bead's maximum speed, the times when it achieves this speed, its position at those times, and the magnitude of its acceleration at those times.
Two cars start from the same point at AM. Car A heads north at a speed of miles per hour, while Car B heads west at a speed of miles per hour. Express the distance between the two cars as a function of , where is the time in hours since AM.
A company's total cost function is given by . At what production level () is the average cost minimized? What is the value of the average cost and marginal cost at this production level?
A bridge is arch-shaped and described by the quadratic equation , where and (the highest point of the bridge). What is at ?
A rectangular box with a lid will be constructed from a -inch by -inch piece of cardboard. Two identical squares with side length inches are removed from each end of the -inch side, and two identical rectangles, each measuring inches by inches, are removed from the corners along the -inch side. The remaining flaps are folded upward to form the sides of the box. Let represent the volume of the resulting box. Determine the domain of .
A bakery is designing a custom cake box using a -inch by -inch sheet of cardboard. The cardboard is folded in half to form a -inch by -inch rectangle. To create the sides of the box, four identical squares with side length inches are cut from each corner of the folded rectangle. The cardboard is then unfolded, and the six flaps formed by the cuts are folded upward to create the sides and lid of the box. Let represent the volume of the finished cake box in terms of . Determine the domain of .
In an optical experiment, a beam of light travels from a source located at point to a target at point . The beam encounters a flat mirror at point . To ensure the beam follows the quickest route from to after reflecting off the mirror, what must be true about the angles formed with the normal at the reflection point?
A shipping company is designing a rectangular crate with a square base to maximize volume for domestic delivery. Shipping regulations require that the sum of the length and the girth (the distance around the four sides of the base) must not exceed inches. Let the base have a side length inches, and let the length of the box be inches. Identify the value of that gives the maximum volume.
A city park is designing a decorative sign in the shape of a rectangle topped by a semicircle. The rectangular portion is made of clear acrylic, while the semicircular top is made of frosted acrylic, which allows only one-third as much light through per unit area as the clear portion. The total perimeter of the sign is fixed. Let be the radius of the semicircle and be the height of the rectangular portion. Determine the ratio of to that will allow the most light to pass through. Neglect the thickness of the sign.
A -inch by -inch sheet of paper lies flat on a table. One corner of the sheet is folded over so that it touches the opposite longer edge of the paper, forming a crease as the paper is pressed down. Find an expression for .