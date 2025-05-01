In a photography studio, two flash units are used to illuminate a subject between them. One flash unit is eight times as powerful as the other, and they are positioned 3 m 3~\text{m} apart. The intensity of illumination is inversely proportional to the square of the distance between a light source and a point. To achieve the best lighting and to avoid overexposure, the photographer wants to minimize the total illumination. How far from the more powerful flash should the subject be positioned?