Applied Optimization: Videos & Practice Problems
Applied Optimization Practice Problems
The shaded region in the figure is called an arbelos, formed by three mutually tangent semicircles. The incircle is the largest circle that can fit inside the arbelos, and it is tangent to all three semicircles. If the largest semicircle has a diameter of , what should be the diameter of one of the smaller semicircles to maximize the radius of the incircle ? Note that the radius of the incircle can be expressed in terms of the diameters of the two smaller semicircles as follows:
A photographer wants to capture the entire height of a waterfall from a single point on the ground for a panoramic shot. The base of the waterfall is above the camera's level, and the top of the waterfall is above the camera's level. How far from the base of the waterfall should the photographer set up the camera to maximize the vertical angle of view?
A golfer hits a ball with an initial speed of at a angle. The ball is above the ground when hit and aims for a hole that is away. The height (in feet) of the ball after it has traveled a horizontal distance of is given by the function . If the diameter of the hole is inches, what is the distance from the center of the golf ball to the edge of the hole when the ball has traveled feet? Neglect the size of the ball.
A furniture mover needs to navigate a sofa around a right-angled turn where one corridor is wide and the other is wide. What is the maximum length of the sofa that can be moved around the corner without tilting it? Round the answer to two decimal places.
In a park, a zip line is to be installed from the top of a tower to the ground and then up to the top of a hill for an adventure activity. The tower is meters high, the hill is meters high, and the horizontal distance between them is meters. To minimize the length of the cable used, what should be the angle between the cable and the horizontal at the point where the cable touches the ground? Report your final answer in units of degrees rounded to two decimal places.
An engineer is designing a water tank that consists of a cylindrical part flanked by two hemispherical ends. If the total external surface area of the tank is to be , what should be the radius of the tank to maximize its volume?
An architect is designing a garden in the shape of a rectangle to be placed within a triangular courtyard with an area of . What is the maximum area that can be occupied by the garden?
A right circular cone with a height of and a base radius of has a cylinder inscribed within it. The cylinder's base is parallel to the cone's base. What is the radius of the cylinder that maximizes its total surface area (including top and bottom)?
A university is planning to build a new trapezoidal parking lot adjacent to an existing building using the building as one of the parking lot's sides. The university has of fencing material. To maximize the parking area, what should be the dimensions and ? Round the answer to two decimal places if necessary.
A fence is built away from a vertical wall. Suppose the ground and the wall extend infinitely, what is the length of the shortest ladder from the ground to the wall without touching the fence? Round the answer to two decimal places.
A company plans to manufacture lampshades in the shape of a cone from circular pieces of fabric with a radius of . What are the dimensions of the cone with the maximum volume that can be produced?
An engineer is designing a cylindrical water tank to hold of water. Determine the radius of the tank that will minimize the surface area.
A rectangle is positioned in the first quadrant of a coordinate plane with one vertex at the origin , one side along the positive -axis, another along the positive -axis, and its opposite vertex on the line . Determine the dimensions of the rectangle that maximize its area, and find this maximum area.
A square piece of cardboard with a side length of has squares with sides of length cut out from each corner. The remaining flaps are folded up to form an open-top box. Find the value of that maximizes the volume of the box, and determine this maximum volume.
An empty cylindrical container with a circular base of radius is standing upright. A solid sphere with a radius is placed at the bottom. Water is gradually added until the sphere is fully submerged. Determine the radius of the sphere that requires the maximum volume of water to submerge it completely.
A garden plot is to be fenced off and divided into two equal areas by a partition parallel to its width. If the total amount of fencing available is , including the partition, what length and width should the garden plot have to maximize the area?
In a sculpture competition, participants are given a cylindrical wooden block and must carve a notch by making two flat cuts. The cuts extend inward until they reach the cylinder’s axis and intersect along a diameter of the circular cross-section. The angle between the two cuts is fixed at . At what angle should the cuts be made relative to the horizontal plane that passes through to minimize the volume of the notch?
A company designs an open-top box by cutting out squares from each corner of a by cardboard sheet. The squares have a side length of inches. To maximize the volume of the resulting box when the sides are folded up, what should the dimensions of the box be?
In a linear park, two water fountains are located apart. The water pressure at one fountain is twice as high as at the other, resulting in twice the sound intensity of water splashing. At what distance from the quieter fountain will the combined sound intensity of the splashing water be the weakest? Round the answer to two decimal places. (Hint: The intensity of sound is proportional to the sound level and inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the source.)
A company is planning to manufacture lamp shades in the shape of a right circular cone by spinning a right triangle around its shorter leg. If the hypotenuse of the triangle is fixed at , what dimensions of the legs will yield the maximum volume for the lamp shade?
A rectangular swimming pool is being designed with an area of . Surrounding the pool on all sides is a uniform wide deck. What are the dimensions of the pool that minimize the total area (including the deck)?
A right-angled triangle is formed in the first quadrant with its right angle at the origin, one vertex along the -axis at , and another along the -axis at . The hypotenuse of the triangle has a length of units. Find the values of and that maximize the area of the triangle.
An environmental research center is designing a cylindrical rainwater collector with a volume of to study rainfall patterns in arid regions. The collector will be open at the top, but its side and bottom surfaces need to be coated with a special material to prevent evaporation. Find the dimensions of the collector (radius and height ) that would minimize the surface area to be coated.
Two tanks contain a total of of water. Find the volumes of water in each tank if the difference of their square roots is to be as large as possible.
A parabolic arch has its base on the -axis and its highest point at . If a rectangle is inscribed in the arch with one side on the -axis and opposite vertices on the curve, what is the largest area the rectangle can have?
A chemical company needs a new open-top cylindrical tank to store a chemical solution. The tank must have a volume of . To minimize the material cost, the surface area of the tank (including the base but not the top) should be minimized. What should be the radius and height of the tank in meters?
A bread factory can produce hundred loaves of whole wheat bread and hundred loaves of rye bread a day, where and . The profit on a loaf of whole wheat bread is twice the profit on a loaf of rye bread. To maximize profit, what should be the quantity of each type to produce?
Two points are moving along the -axis. The position of the first point at any time is given by , and the position of the second point is given by . What is the maximum distance between these two points on ?
Two points are moving along the -axis. The position of the first point at any time is given by , and the position of the second point is given by . When do the two points collide on ?
A painter needs to carry a long wooden plank horizontally through an L-shaped hallway. The hallway consists of a -foot-wide passage leading into a -foot-wide section. What is the approximate length (in units of feet) of the longest plank that can be maneuvered around the corner without tilting? Round your final answer to two decimal places.