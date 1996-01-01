Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, the graph of an exponential function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options: f(x) = 4^x, g(x) = 4^-x, h(x) = -4^(-x), r(x) = -4^(-x)+3 1.
Use the compound interest formulas A = P (1+ r/n)nt and A =Pert to solve exercises 53-56. Round answers to the nearest cent. Find the accumulated value of an investment of \$10,000 for 5 years at an interest rate of 1.32% if the money is c. compounded monthly.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The graph of ƒ(x) = -(1/3)x+4-5 is that of ƒ(x) = (1/3)x reflected across the ______ -axis, translated to the left ______ units and down _______ units.
Solve each equation. Round answers to the nearest hundredth as needed. (1/4)x=64