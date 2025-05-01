Is the following a rational expression or equation?
A
Expression
B
Equation
C
Both A and B
D
None of the above
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the given mathematical statement. Notice that it contains two rational expressions set equal to each other: \(\frac{3m}{m^2 - 9}\) and \(\frac{11}{2x + 13}\).
Recall the definitions: a rational expression is a fraction where the numerator and denominator are polynomials, while a rational equation is an equation that sets two rational expressions equal to each other.
Since the problem shows an equality sign '=' between two rational expressions, this means it is not just an expression but an equation.
Therefore, the given statement is a rational equation because it involves an equality between two rational expressions.
Conclude that the correct classification is 'Equation' rather than just 'Expression' or any other option.
