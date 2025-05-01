Is the following a rational expression or equation?
A
Expression
B
Equation
C
Both A and B are correct
D
None of the above
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a rational expression and a rational equation. A rational expression is a fraction where the numerator and denominator are polynomials, while a rational equation is an equation that sets a rational expression equal to another expression or value.
Look at the given mathematical object: \(\frac{17x+1}{21x-2}\). This is a fraction with polynomials in the numerator and denominator, but there is no equal sign present.
Since there is no equal sign, this is not an equation. It is simply a rational expression because it represents a ratio of two polynomials.
If the problem had something like \(\frac{17x+1}{21x-2} = 0\) or any other expression on the other side of an equal sign, then it would be a rational equation.
Therefore, based on the given information, classify the object as a rational expression.
