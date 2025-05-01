Intermediate Algebra
n=−12n=-\frac12n=−21
n=310n=\frac{3}{10}n=103
n=−310n=-\frac{3}{10}n=−103
n=1n=1n=1
Solve the equation.
5x−23x=4+3x\frac{5}{x}-\frac{2}{3x}=4+\frac{3}{x}
−5x+4−3=x−1x+4\frac{-5}{x+4}-3=\frac{x-1}{x+4}
Is the following a rational expression or equation?
17x+121x−2\frac{17x+1}{21x-2}
3mm2−9=112x+13\frac{3m}{m^2-9}=\frac{11}{2x+13}
Solve the following.
p2p−4+44−p=1\frac{p^2}{p-4}+\frac{4}{4-p}=1
2x+4x−1=5\frac{2x+4}{x-1}=5