Intermediate Algebra
Master Multiplying Complex Numbers with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Multiply the following and simplify.
(5−i)(12)\left(5-i\right)\left(12\right)
(13i)(17i)\left(13i\right)\left(17i\right)
(7+3i)(7−3i)\left(7+3i\right)\left(7-3i\right)
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
6+i4−2i\frac{6+i}{4-2i}
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
−5+3i−7−4i\frac{-5+3i}{-7-4i}
Evaluate the following powers of ii.
(3i)4\left(3i\right)^4
(4i)−3\left(4i\right)^{-3}