Identify the expression to multiply: \(\left(5 - i\right) \times 12\).
Apply the distributive property (also known as the distributive law of multiplication over addition/subtraction) to multiply each term inside the parentheses by 12: \$5 \times 12\( and \)-i \times 12$.
Write the multiplication results as \$60\( and \)-12i\( respectively, so the expression becomes \)60 - 12i$.
Since there are no like terms to combine further, the expression \$60 - 12i$ is already simplified.
Review the result to ensure the sign and terms are correct, confirming the simplified product is \$60 - 12i$.
