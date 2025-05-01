Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
A
1011+54i
B
56+54i
C
1011−54i
D
22+16i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the problem: You need to divide the complex number \$6 + i\( by the complex number \)4 - 2i\( and express the result in standard form, which is \)a + bi\( where \)a\( and \)b$ are real numbers.
Multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator to eliminate the imaginary part in the denominator. The conjugate of \$4 - 2i\( is \)4 + 2i\(. So, multiply both numerator and denominator by \)4 + 2i$:
Use the distributive property (FOIL) to expand both the numerator and the denominator:
- Numerator: \((6 + i)(4 + 2i)\)
- Denominator: \((4 - 2i)(4 + 2i)\)
Simplify the denominator using the difference of squares formula for complex numbers: \((a - bi)(a + bi) = a^2 + b^2\). Then, simplify the numerator by combining like terms (real and imaginary parts). Finally, write the quotient in the form \(a + bi\) by dividing the simplified numerator by the simplified denominator.
