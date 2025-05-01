Rewrite the expression with a negative exponent using the reciprocal property: \(\left(4i\right)^{-3} = \frac{1}{\left(4i\right)^3}\).
Expand the denominator by applying the exponent to both the coefficient and the imaginary unit separately: \(\left(4i\right)^3 = 4^3 \cdot i^3\).
Calculate the power of the coefficient: \$4^3 = 64\(, so the expression becomes \)\frac{1}{64 \cdot i^3}$.
Recall the powers of \(i\): \(i^1 = i\), \(i^2 = -1\), \(i^3 = i^2 \cdot i = -1 \cdot i = -i\). Substitute \(i^3\) with \(-i\) in the denominator.
Simplify the fraction by dividing by \(-i\), which is equivalent to multiplying numerator and denominator by the conjugate or using the property \(\frac{1}{-i} = \frac{i}{1}\) times a factor to rationalize, to express the final answer in terms of \(i\) without \(i\) in the denominator.
