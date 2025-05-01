Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
A
53+54i
B
18i
C
23−41i
D
6523−6541i
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given complex fraction: \(\frac{-5 + 3i}{-7 - 4i}\). Our goal is to express this quotient in standard form, which is \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
To simplify the division of complex numbers, multiply both the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. The conjugate of \(-7 - 4i\) is \(-7 + 4i\). So, multiply numerator and denominator by \(-7 + 4i\):