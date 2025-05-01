Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
A
310
B
103
C
35
D
31
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the division of fractions as multiplication by the reciprocal. The expression is: \(\frac{5p+5}{8-10p} \div \frac{3p+3}{2(8-10p)}\). This becomes \(\frac{5p+5}{8-10p} \times \frac{2(8-10p)}{3p+3}\).
Factor common terms in the numerators and denominators where possible. For example, factor \$5p+5\( as \)5(p+1)\( and \)3p+3\( as \)3(p+1)$.
Substitute the factored forms back into the expression: \(\frac{5(p+1)}{8-10p} \times \frac{2(8-10p)}{3(p+1)}\).
Cancel out common factors that appear in both numerator and denominator, such as \((p+1)\) and \((8-10p)\), to simplify the expression.
Multiply the remaining factors in the numerator and denominator to write the quotient in simplest form.
Watch next
Master Dividing Rational Expressions Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford