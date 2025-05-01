Simplify each fraction by dividing the coefficients and subtracting exponents of like bases. For \(\frac{8x^3}{32x^5}\), divide 8 by 32 and subtract exponents of \(x\): \(x^{3-5} = x^{-2}\). For the second fraction \(\frac{16x^2}{4x^4}\), divide 16 by 4 and subtract exponents of \(x\): \(x^{2-4} = x^{-2}\).