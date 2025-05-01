Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
A
B
C
4x61
D
4x6
1
Rewrite the division of fractions as multiplication by the reciprocal. The original expression is: \(\frac{8x^3}{(2x)^5} \div \frac{4x^4}{16x^2}\). This becomes: \(\frac{8x^3}{(2x)^5} \times \frac{16x^2}{4x^4}\).
Simplify the powers and constants inside the fractions. First, expand the denominator \((2x)^5\) as \(2^5 \cdot x^5 = 32x^5\). So the first fraction becomes \(\frac{8x^3}{32x^5}\).
Simplify each fraction by dividing the coefficients and subtracting exponents of like bases. For \(\frac{8x^3}{32x^5}\), divide 8 by 32 and subtract exponents of \(x\): \(x^{3-5} = x^{-2}\). For the second fraction \(\frac{16x^2}{4x^4}\), divide 16 by 4 and subtract exponents of \(x\): \(x^{2-4} = x^{-2}\).
Multiply the simplified fractions: multiply the coefficients and multiply the powers of \(x\) by adding exponents. So multiply the coefficients from step 3 and add the exponents of \(x\) from both fractions.
Express the final answer with positive exponents by moving terms with negative exponents to the denominator. This will give the quotient in its simplest form.
