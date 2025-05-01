Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Divide each expression and write the quotient in its simplest form.
A
B
C
3
D
y−13
1
Start by carefully examining the complex fraction: \(\frac{y-1}{\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3\left(y+2\right)}}}\). Notice that the denominator itself is a fraction containing another fraction.
Rewrite the complex fraction step-by-step by working from the innermost fraction outward. First, focus on the innermost fraction \(\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}\) and then substitute it back into the middle fraction \(\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}}\).
To simplify the middle fraction \(\frac{y+2}{\frac{y-1}{3(y+2)}}\), multiply \(y+2\) by the reciprocal of the denominator: \(\frac{y+2}{1} \times \frac{3(y+2)}{y-1}\).
After simplifying the middle fraction, substitute this result back into the original expression, which now becomes \(\frac{y-1}{\text{(simplified middle fraction)}}\). Then, multiply \(y-1\) by the reciprocal of the simplified middle fraction.
Finally, simplify the resulting expression by canceling common factors in the numerator and denominator to write the quotient in its simplest form.
