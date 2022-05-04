In this example question, it states that chromium(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen sulfide, which is H 2 S gas, to form chromium(III) sulfide and water. We have chromium(III) oxide reacting with 3 moles of hydrogen sulfides to produce chromium(III) sulfide and 3 moles of water. Within this question, they ask, what is the mass of chromium(III) sulfide formed when 14.20 grams of chromium(III) oxide reacts with 12.80 grams of hydrogen sulfide?

Now, in this question, they are providing us with more than one gram of given. So we have 2 grams of given, and they are asking us to find grams of an unknown. Because they are giving us multiple grams of given, I am going to have to do stoichiometry for both of those amounts. So I will go through the whole process of the stoichiometric chart with 14.20 grams and then again with 12.80 grams. Once we get our answers for the amount of chromium(III) sulfide produced, we will discuss those two answers and which one is the final solution.

Let's set this up. We have 14.20 grams of chromium(III) oxide. Let's start with converting grams of it into moles. So, 1 mole of chromium(III) oxide on top, its grams on the bottom. Here I need to know how much it weighs. So, I have to look at the periodic table. We have 2 chromiums and 3 oxygens. According to the periodic table, the atomic mass of chromium is 51.996 grams, and for oxygen, it is 16.00 grams. This comes out to 103.992 grams, and then 48.00 grams for the 3 oxygens. So together, that is 151.992 grams as the mass for chromium(III) oxide. Now, grams cancel out. We're going to convert these moles of given into moles of unknown, which is chromium(III) sulfide. Remember, at this point, we utilize the coefficients from the balanced equation. So it's for every 1 mole of chromium(III) oxide, there is 1 mole of chromium(III) sulfide. So these moles cancel out, and then finally, we're going to convert 1 mole of chromium(III) sulfide into grams of chromium(III) sulfide. Now, let's calculate the mass for chromium(III) sulfide. So here we're going to have 3 sulfurs. Sulfur on the periodic table is approximately 32.070 grams. So multiplying that by 3 gives us 96.210 grams. Now, add the weight of 2 chromiums (103.992 grams), so that total is 200.202 grams of chromium(III) sulfide. When we work this out, that's going to give us 12.7 grams of chromium(III) sulfide. Now let's see how much hydrogen sulfide can make. So we have 12.80 grams of hydrogen sulfide, with 1 mole of hydrogen sulfide on top, and its grams on the bottom. With the 2 hydrogens each weighing 1.008 grams, and the 1 sulfur, which is 32.070 grams, their combined mass is 34.086 grams. Again, grams cancel out. Now, according to the coefficients, for every 3 moles of hydrogen sulfide, there is 1 mole of chromium(III) sulfide. So when we calculate that, it gives us 17 grams of chromium(III) sulfide. We have 2 totals here. How do we determine which one is the correct answer? Well, we compare the final amounts of the unknown to determine the theoretical yield. The smaller amount represents the limiting reagent, and the larger amount represents the excess reagent. Thus, the 12.7 grams of chromium(III) sulfide were produced by chromium(III) oxide, making it the limiting reagent. Hydrogen sulfide, which produced a larger amount of 17 grams, is the excess reagent. The limiting reagent determines the theoretical yield, which is the one that determines how much product could theoretically be produced if the reaction was working perfectly. So the answer here is that 12.7 grams of chromium(III) sulfide is the maximum amount that can be produced when everything is working to 100% efficiency, representing our theoretical yield. Therefore, in this question, 12.7 grams of our product would be the final answer.