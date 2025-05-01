According to Erik Erikson, which of the following does NOT characterize self-actualization?
A
Achieving one's full potential through personal growth
B
A sense of purpose and meaning in life
C
Resolution of psychosocial crises across the lifespan
D
Satisfying basic physiological needs
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-actualization, which is primarily associated with humanistic psychology, especially Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs. Self-actualization refers to achieving one's full potential through personal growth and fulfillment.
Step 2: Recognize that Erik Erikson's theory focuses on psychosocial development across the lifespan, emphasizing the resolution of specific psychosocial crises at different stages, which contributes to a sense of purpose and identity.
Step 3: Identify that characteristics such as achieving full potential, having a sense of purpose, and resolving psychosocial crises align with self-actualization or related developmental concepts.
Step 4: Note that satisfying basic physiological needs (such as food, water, and shelter) is foundational in Maslow's hierarchy but is not a characteristic of self-actualization itself; rather, it is a prerequisite for reaching self-actualization.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, 'Satisfying basic physiological needs' does NOT characterize self-actualization because it pertains to more fundamental needs that must be met before self-actualization can occur.
