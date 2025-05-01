A sense of worth is to a sense of competence as self-_____ is to self-_____. Which pair best completes this analogy?
A
actualization; monitoring
B
esteem; efficacy
C
awareness; control
D
concept; regulation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the analogy structure. The problem compares two pairs: 'a sense of worth' relates to 'a sense of competence' in the same way that 'self-_____' relates to 'self-_____'. This means the first blank should correspond to 'worth' and the second to 'competence'.
Step 2: Define the psychological terms involved. 'A sense of worth' typically relates to self-esteem, which is how much value one places on oneself. 'A sense of competence' relates to self-efficacy, which is the belief in one's ability to succeed in specific situations.
Step 3: Match the terms to the blanks. Since 'self-esteem' corresponds to 'a sense of worth' and 'self-efficacy' corresponds to 'a sense of competence', these terms best complete the analogy.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options by their meanings. 'Actualization' relates to fulfilling potential, 'monitoring' relates to observing behavior, 'awareness' and 'control' are broader concepts, and 'concept' and 'regulation' do not directly correspond to worth or competence.
Step 5: Conclude that the pair 'esteem; efficacy' best completes the analogy because it accurately reflects the psychological constructs of worth and competence.
