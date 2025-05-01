Self-actualization involves all of the following except __________.
A
Focusing primarily on basic physiological needs
B
Pursuing personal growth and fulfillment
C
Achieving one's full potential
D
Seeking meaning and purpose in life
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-actualization, which is a key idea in humanistic psychology, particularly in Maslow's hierarchy of needs. It refers to the process of realizing and fulfilling one's potential and capabilities.
Recall Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is structured in levels: starting from basic physiological needs, then safety, love and belonging, esteem, and finally self-actualization at the top.
Recognize that self-actualization focuses on higher-level psychological growth, such as personal growth, fulfillment, achieving full potential, and seeking meaning and purpose in life.
Identify that focusing primarily on basic physiological needs (like food, water, shelter) is not part of self-actualization, but rather a foundational level that must be satisfied before self-actualization can occur.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with self-actualization, which is 'Focusing primarily on basic physiological needs.'
