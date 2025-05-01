If self-confidence is the result of what I do, then self-respect is the result of _________ I do it.
A
when
B
where
C
why
D
how
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between 'self-confidence' and 'self-respect' in psychological terms: self-confidence often relates to belief in one's abilities based on actions, while self-respect relates to the manner or quality of those actions.
Analyze the sentence structure: 'If self-confidence is the result of what I do, then self-respect is the result of _________ I do it.' The blank requires a word that modifies the way the action is performed.
Consider the options: 'when' refers to time, 'where' refers to place, 'why' refers to reason, and 'how' refers to the manner or method.
Since self-respect depends on the manner or quality of the action rather than the timing, location, or reason, the word 'how' best fits the blank.
Conclude that the sentence emphasizes that self-confidence comes from the action itself ('what'), while self-respect comes from the way ('how') the action is performed.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah