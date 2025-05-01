In older adults, a higher level of social support is related to which of the following outcomes?
A
Increased risk of social isolation
B
Lower life satisfaction
C
Better physical and mental health
D
Greater cognitive decline
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of social support in psychology, which refers to the perception and actuality of being cared for, having assistance available from other people, and feeling part of a supportive social network.
Step 2: Recognize that in older adults, social support plays a crucial role in influencing various health outcomes, including physical health, mental health, cognitive function, and overall well-being.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: increased risk of social isolation, lower life satisfaction, better physical and mental health, and greater cognitive decline, and consider how social support typically affects these outcomes based on psychological research.
Step 4: Recall that higher social support is generally associated with positive outcomes such as reduced feelings of isolation, higher life satisfaction, better physical and mental health, and slower cognitive decline.
Step 5: Conclude that the outcome most directly and positively related to higher social support in older adults is better physical and mental health, as supported by numerous psychological studies.
