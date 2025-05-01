Which of the following is true about appropriate self-disclosure in social psychology?
A
It should be avoided entirely to maintain privacy in all social interactions.
B
It is most effective when used to manipulate others' perceptions.
C
It involves sharing personal information gradually and in a manner that matches the level of intimacy in the relationship.
D
It requires revealing all personal details immediately to establish trust.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of self-disclosure in social psychology, which refers to the process of revealing personal information to others.
Recognize that appropriate self-disclosure is about balancing openness with privacy, ensuring that information shared matches the context and relationship.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the principles of healthy self-disclosure: it should not be avoided entirely, nor used manipulatively, nor involve immediate full disclosure.
Identify that effective self-disclosure typically happens gradually and corresponds to the level of intimacy in the relationship, fostering trust over time.
Conclude that the statement 'It involves sharing personal information gradually and in a manner that matches the level of intimacy in the relationship' aligns best with psychological understanding of appropriate self-disclosure.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah