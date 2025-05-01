Which of the following best mirrors the concept of informational social influence?
A
An employee starts dressing more formally at work because everyone else does, wanting to fit in.
B
A person changes their answer on a test after seeing that most classmates chose a different response, believing the group is more likely to be correct.
C
A teenager agrees to go to a party because their friends pressure them, even though they do not want to.
D
A shopper buys a product because it is advertised as popular, hoping to be accepted by others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of informational social influence, which occurs when a person conforms because they believe others have accurate information, especially in ambiguous situations.
Step 2: Identify the key feature of informational social influence: the individual changes their behavior or opinion because they think the group is correct, not just to fit in or avoid rejection.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if the behavior is driven by the desire to be correct (informational influence) or by the desire to be liked or accepted (normative influence).
Step 4: Recognize that the example where a person changes their answer on a test after seeing that most classmates chose differently reflects informational social influence, as the person assumes the group is more likely to be correct.
Step 5: Confirm that other options involve conformity due to social pressure or desire for acceptance, which are examples of normative social influence, not informational social influence.
