In the context of social psychology, Feldman reaches the conclusion that most people are honest without receiving an incentive by which of the following methods?
A
Conducting experiments where participants have the opportunity to cheat without being observed
B
Interviewing individuals about their childhood experiences
C
Surveying people about their attitudes toward honesty
D
Analyzing historical crime statistics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the research question: Feldman wants to determine if most people are honest even when there is no incentive to be honest.
Identify the method that best tests actual behavior rather than self-reported attitudes or past experiences. This means focusing on observing what people do when given the chance to be dishonest without consequences.
Evaluate each option: Interviewing about childhood or surveying attitudes relies on self-report, which may not reflect true behavior. Analyzing crime statistics is indirect and may not capture everyday honesty.
Recognize that conducting experiments where participants have the opportunity to cheat without being observed allows researchers to directly observe honesty in a controlled setting, minimizing social desirability bias.
Conclude that this experimental method provides the strongest evidence for Feldman's conclusion about honesty without incentives.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah