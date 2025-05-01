Which of the following best explains how behaviors can be acquired through social learning in the context of social psychology?
A
Behaviors are acquired randomly and are not influenced by environmental or social factors.
B
Individuals learn new behaviors by observing and imitating the actions of others, especially when those behaviors are rewarded.
C
Behaviors are acquired solely through genetic inheritance and biological predispositions.
D
Behaviors are learned only through direct personal experience with rewards and punishments, without influence from observing others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social learning theory, which emphasizes that individuals can acquire new behaviors by observing others rather than solely through direct experience.
Recognize that social learning involves processes such as modeling, imitation, and vicarious reinforcement, where observing the consequences of others' actions influences one's own behavior.
Identify that behaviors are more likely to be learned if the observed behavior is rewarded or positively reinforced, making the observer more motivated to imitate it.
Contrast social learning with other explanations such as genetic inheritance or random behavior acquisition, which do not account for the influence of social observation and imitation.
Conclude that the best explanation for behavior acquisition through social learning is that individuals learn new behaviors by observing and imitating others, especially when those behaviors are rewarded.
