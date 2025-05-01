In social psychology, a disability is considered an example of which type of social identity that can influence a person's experiences and interactions?
A
Collective identity
B
Ascribed identity
C
Stigmatized identity
D
Achieved identity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social identity in social psychology, which refers to how individuals define themselves based on their membership in social groups.
Step 2: Review the types of social identities: 'Collective identity' refers to identification with a group, 'Ascribed identity' is assigned at birth or involuntarily, and 'Achieved identity' is based on personal accomplishments.
Step 3: Recognize that a 'Stigmatized identity' is a social identity that carries negative stereotypes or social disapproval, which can affect a person's experiences and interactions.
Step 4: Analyze how disability fits into these categories: since disability often leads to social stigma and affects how others perceive and interact with the person, it aligns with the concept of a 'Stigmatized identity'.
Step 5: Conclude that in social psychology, disability is considered an example of a 'Stigmatized identity' because it influences social experiences through societal attitudes and stereotypes.
