Leader-member exchange theory focuses on the leader's:
A
ability to enforce strict rules and policies
B
use of rewards and punishments to motivate employees
C
individual relationships with each group member
D
overall leadership style across the entire organization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Leader-Member Exchange (LMX) theory is a leadership theory that emphasizes the unique, dyadic relationships between a leader and each individual group member, rather than a one-size-fits-all leadership style.
Recognize that LMX theory suggests leaders develop different types of relationships with different members, which can range from high-quality (characterized by trust, respect, and mutual obligation) to low-quality exchanges.
Note that this theory contrasts with approaches that focus on enforcing strict rules or using uniform rewards and punishments across the entire group.
Identify that the core focus of LMX theory is on how these individual relationships influence outcomes such as job satisfaction, performance, and organizational commitment.
Conclude that the correct answer highlights the leader's focus on individual relationships with each group member, which is the central concept of Leader-Member Exchange theory.
