Sherif's study of individuals watching a pinpoint of light indicated that:
A
people tend to conform to group norms even when the situation is ambiguous
B
people always resist changing their opinions in the presence of others
C
group pressure has no effect on perception in ambiguous situations
D
individuals are more likely to obey authority figures than to conform to peers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of Sherif's study, which involved participants observing a stationary pinpoint of light in a dark room, a phenomenon known as the autokinetic effect where the light appears to move due to the lack of a fixed reference point.
Recognize that the key focus of Sherif's experiment was to examine how individuals' perceptions are influenced by group norms, especially in ambiguous situations where there is no clear correct answer.
Recall that Sherif found that when participants were placed in groups, their estimates of the light's movement converged over time, demonstrating conformity to a group norm despite the ambiguity of the stimulus.
Contrast this finding with other options: Sherif's study does not support the idea that people always resist changing opinions, nor that group pressure has no effect; it also does not primarily address obedience to authority figures, which is a different concept studied by Milgram.
Conclude that the correct interpretation of Sherif's study is that people tend to conform to group norms in ambiguous situations, highlighting the power of social influence on perception.
