Which of the following is the best example of the foot-in-the-door technique of persuasion?
A
A friend threatens to end a friendship unless you agree to help them move.
B
A person first asks their neighbor to sign a petition, and later asks them to volunteer for the cause.
C
A teacher gives a surprise quiz to encourage students to study more regularly.
D
A salesperson offers a large discount to convince a customer to buy an expensive product.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the foot-in-the-door technique: it is a persuasion strategy where a person first makes a small request that is likely to be accepted, and then follows up with a larger request.
Identify the key characteristic of this technique in the options: look for a scenario where an initial small request is made, followed by a bigger request.
Analyze each option: the first involves a threat (not foot-in-the-door), the second involves a small request (signing a petition) followed by a larger request (volunteering), the third is about surprise quizzes (not related), and the fourth is about offering discounts (not sequential requests).
Recognize that the second option best fits the foot-in-the-door technique because it uses a small initial request to increase compliance with a larger request later.
Conclude that the example where a person first asks their neighbor to sign a petition and later asks them to volunteer is the best illustration of the foot-in-the-door technique.
