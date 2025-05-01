Which of the following statements accurately reflects the neuroscience perspective of psychology as it relates to the endocrine system?
A
It considers only conscious thought and ignores physiological mechanisms.
B
It suggests that psychological phenomena are unrelated to biological processes.
C
It emphasizes how hormones and brain activity interact to influence behavior and mental processes.
D
It focuses solely on the role of environmental factors in shaping psychological responses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the neuroscience perspective in psychology focuses on the biological bases of behavior, including brain activity and physiological processes.
Recognize that the endocrine system is a key biological system that releases hormones, which can affect brain function and behavior.
Note that the neuroscience perspective emphasizes the interaction between hormones (from the endocrine system) and brain activity in influencing mental processes and behavior.
Evaluate each statement by checking if it aligns with the idea that biological mechanisms, such as hormones and brain activity, are central to psychological phenomena.
Conclude that the statement highlighting the interaction between hormones and brain activity as influencing behavior and mental processes accurately reflects the neuroscience perspective related to the endocrine system.
Watch next
Master The Endocrine System with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah