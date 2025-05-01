Which of the following is a likely effect of damage to the hypothalamus?
A
Disruption of hormone regulation leading to problems with body temperature, hunger, and thirst
B
Decreased ability to form long-term memories
C
Loss of voluntary muscle movement
D
Impaired visual processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the hypothalamus in the brain. The hypothalamus is a small but crucial structure involved in regulating many autonomic functions, including hormone release, body temperature, hunger, and thirst.
Recognize that damage to the hypothalamus typically disrupts these regulatory functions because it controls the pituitary gland, which manages hormone secretion throughout the body.
Compare the options given: decreased ability to form long-term memories is more related to the hippocampus; loss of voluntary muscle movement is associated with motor areas like the motor cortex or basal ganglia; impaired visual processing involves the occipital lobe or visual pathways.
Conclude that the most likely effect of hypothalamic damage is disruption of hormone regulation and problems with maintaining body temperature, hunger, and thirst, as these are primary functions of the hypothalamus.
Summarize that understanding brain region functions helps in linking specific symptoms or deficits to the damaged area, reinforcing the importance of the hypothalamus in homeostasis.
