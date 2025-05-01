Which of the following theories of emotion suggests that you feel happy because you are laughing?
A
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
B
James-Lange theory
C
Cannon-Bard theory
D
Cognitive appraisal theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the core idea of the James-Lange theory of emotion: it proposes that emotions occur as a result of physiological reactions to events. In other words, you first experience a physical response, and then you interpret that response as an emotion.
Apply this to the example: according to the James-Lange theory, you feel happy because you notice your body laughing. The physical act of laughing comes first, and your brain interprets this bodily response as the emotion of happiness.
Contrast this with other theories: for example, the Cannon-Bard theory suggests that emotion and physiological responses happen simultaneously, not sequentially; the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory involves both physiological arousal and cognitive labeling; and the cognitive appraisal theory emphasizes the role of evaluating the situation before feeling an emotion.
Recognize that the key feature of the James-Lange theory is the sequence: physiological response (laughing) leads to emotional experience (feeling happy), which matches the problem's description.
Therefore, identify that the theory which suggests you feel happy because you are laughing is the James-Lange theory.
