In the context of analyzing psychological texts, what is the term for the author's attitude toward a subject?
A
Description
B
Structure
C
Tone
D
Organization
Understand that in psychological text analysis, identifying the author's attitude toward a subject involves recognizing how the author feels or thinks about the topic they are discussing.
Recall that this attitude is often conveyed through word choice, style, and the emotional quality of the writing.
Know that the specific term used to describe the author's attitude or emotional stance toward the subject is called 'Tone'.
Differentiate 'Tone' from other related concepts such as 'Description' (which refers to details about the subject), 'Structure' (which refers to how the text is organized), and 'Organization' (which refers to the overall arrangement of ideas).
Conclude that when analyzing psychological texts, identifying the 'Tone' helps understand the author's perspective and emotional engagement with the subject matter.
