Which of the following pieces of evidence is most detrimental to the James-Lange theory of emotion?
A
Different emotions are associated with different patterns of autonomic nervous system activity.
B
Emotional experiences are often accompanied by distinct patterns of physiological arousal.
C
Facial feedback can intensify emotional experiences.
D
Individuals with spinal cord injuries who have limited physiological feedback can still experience a wide range of emotions.
Step 1: Understand the James-Lange theory of emotion, which proposes that emotions result from the perception of physiological changes in the body. In other words, the theory suggests that we feel emotions because we notice our bodily responses (e.g., heart rate, sweating).
Step 2: Review each piece of evidence and consider how it relates to the theory. For example, if different emotions correspond to different autonomic nervous system patterns, this supports the idea that bodily changes are linked to emotions.
Step 3: Analyze the evidence about individuals with spinal cord injuries. Since these individuals have limited physiological feedback from their bodies but can still experience a wide range of emotions, this challenges the idea that bodily feedback is necessary for emotional experience.
Step 4: Compare this evidence to the other options, noting that the other pieces generally support or are consistent with the James-Lange theory, while the spinal cord injury evidence contradicts it.
Step 5: Conclude that the most detrimental evidence to the James-Lange theory is the fact that people with limited physiological feedback can still experience emotions, as this undermines the theory's core claim that bodily changes cause emotional experience.
