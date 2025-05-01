In classical conditioning, the sudden reappearance of an extinguished response after a period without exposure to the conditioned stimulus is called spontaneous what?
A
generalization
B
acquisition
C
recovery
D
discrimination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of classical conditioning, where a conditioned response (CR) is learned through association with a conditioned stimulus (CS).
Recall that extinction occurs when the conditioned stimulus is repeatedly presented without the unconditioned stimulus, leading to a decrease in the conditioned response.
Identify the phenomenon where, after a rest period without exposure to the conditioned stimulus, the extinguished conditioned response suddenly reappears.
Recognize that this sudden reappearance is known as spontaneous recovery, which demonstrates that extinction does not completely erase the learned association.
Differentiate spontaneous recovery from other terms: generalization (responding to similar stimuli), acquisition (initial learning of the association), and discrimination (distinguishing between stimuli).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah