Which type of reinforcement occurs when managers provide positive consequences following desired behaviors in operant conditioning?
A
Extinction
B
Negative reinforcement
C
Positive reinforcement
D
Punishment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences that follow behavior.
Identify the types of reinforcement and punishment: Positive reinforcement adds a pleasant stimulus to increase behavior, negative reinforcement removes an unpleasant stimulus to increase behavior, punishment adds an unpleasant stimulus to decrease behavior, and extinction involves withholding reinforcement to reduce behavior.
Recognize that when managers provide positive consequences (such as praise, rewards, or bonuses) following desired behaviors, they are adding a pleasant stimulus.
Since adding a pleasant stimulus to increase the likelihood of a behavior is the definition of positive reinforcement, this matches the scenario described.
Therefore, the type of reinforcement occurring when managers provide positive consequences after desired behaviors is positive reinforcement.
