In the context of operant conditioning, what is most likely to occur when positive reinforcement is employed?
A
The desired behavior is punished and decreases.
B
The individual becomes less motivated to perform the behavior.
C
The behavior remains unchanged.
D
The frequency of the desired behavior increases.
1
Understand the concept of operant conditioning, which is a learning process where behaviors are influenced by their consequences.
Recognize that positive reinforcement involves presenting a pleasant stimulus immediately after a desired behavior occurs.
Recall that the purpose of positive reinforcement is to increase the likelihood that the desired behavior will occur again in the future.
Analyze the options given: punishment decreases behavior, lack of motivation suggests no reinforcement, and unchanged behavior means no effect; positive reinforcement should increase behavior frequency.
Conclude that when positive reinforcement is employed, the frequency of the desired behavior increases because the behavior is followed by a rewarding consequence.
