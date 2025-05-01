Which type of reinforcement system was primarily used in Leaf et al. (2016) to teach new skills to individuals with autism spectrum disorder?
A
Fixed interval reinforcement system
B
Continuous reinforcement system
C
Negative reinforcement system
D
Token economy system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reinforcement systems in behavioral psychology, which are methods used to increase the likelihood of a desired behavior by providing consequences following that behavior.
Review the types of reinforcement systems listed: fixed interval (reinforcement after a set time), continuous (reinforcement after every response), negative reinforcement (removal of an unpleasant stimulus), and token economy (using tokens as secondary reinforcers that can be exchanged for rewards).
Recall that Leaf et al. (2016) focused on teaching new skills to individuals with autism spectrum disorder using a system that provides tokens as conditioned reinforcers, which can later be exchanged for backup reinforcers.
Recognize that the token economy system is a form of positive reinforcement where tokens serve as symbolic rewards, making it effective for skill acquisition in autism interventions.
Conclude that the primary reinforcement system used in Leaf et al. (2016) was the token economy system, as it aligns with the use of tokens to motivate and reinforce new skills.
