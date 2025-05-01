In developmental psychology, those who emphasize the role of learning and experience in perceptual development are called:
A
constructivists
B
nativists
C
maturationists
D
empiricists
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to perceptual development in developmental psychology: constructivists, nativists, maturationists, and empiricists.
Step 2: Define 'constructivists' as those who believe perceptual development results from active construction of knowledge through interaction with the environment.
Step 3: Define 'nativists' as those who argue that perceptual abilities are innate and largely determined by genetic factors.
Step 4: Define 'maturationists' as those who emphasize biological maturation and genetic programming as the primary drivers of development.
Step 5: Define 'empiricists' as those who emphasize the role of learning and experience in perceptual development, meaning perceptual skills develop through sensory experience and environmental interaction.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah