In infancy, emotions play important roles in which of the following?
A
Forming attachment bonds with caregivers
B
Developing advanced mathematical reasoning
C
Understanding abstract moral principles
D
Mastering complex language structures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the developmental stage mentioned in the problem, which is infancy. Consider what emotional and cognitive abilities are typical during this stage.
Step 2: Recall that in infancy, emotions are crucial for survival and social connection, particularly in forming close relationships with caregivers.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in the context of infancy: advanced mathematical reasoning, understanding abstract moral principles, and mastering complex language structures are skills that develop later in childhood or adolescence.
Step 4: Recognize that forming attachment bonds with caregivers is a fundamental emotional process in infancy, essential for the infant's security and social development.
Step 5: Conclude that the role of emotions in infancy is primarily to facilitate the formation of attachment bonds with caregivers, which supports healthy emotional and social growth.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah