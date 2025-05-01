Which of the following statements is true regarding the role of schools in forming social bonds?
A
Schools have no influence on the development of social bonds.
B
Schools generally discourage the formation of social bonds among students.
C
Schools help students develop social bonds by providing opportunities for interaction and shared experiences.
D
Social bonds in schools are only formed between students and teachers, not among peers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of social bonds in psychology, which refers to the connections and relationships individuals form with others, influencing their social development and behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that schools serve as social environments where students interact regularly, providing a context for forming friendships and peer relationships.
Step 3: Analyze how shared experiences in schools, such as group activities, teamwork, and classroom discussions, facilitate the development of social bonds among students.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements by considering psychological research that shows schools do influence social bonding positively, rather than having no influence or discouraging bonds.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Schools help students develop social bonds by providing opportunities for interaction and shared experiences' is true because schools create a social setting that encourages peer interaction and relationship building.
