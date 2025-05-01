Which of the following statements is true of the group polarization effect?
A
Group polarization leads to decreased conformity among group members.
B
Group polarization refers to the tendency for group members to make decisions that are more extreme than their initial inclinations after group discussion.
C
Group polarization only occurs in groups with less than three members.
D
Group polarization causes individuals in a group to adopt more moderate positions than they held before discussion.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of group polarization. Group polarization is a social psychology phenomenon where after group discussion, members tend to adopt more extreme positions in the direction of their initial inclinations.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Group polarization leads to decreased conformity among group members.' Consider whether group polarization increases or decreases conformity. Typically, group polarization involves members reinforcing each other's views, which can increase conformity to the group's dominant position.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Group polarization refers to the tendency for group members to make decisions that are more extreme than their initial inclinations after group discussion.' This aligns with the definition of group polarization, where group discussion amplifies initial tendencies.
Step 4: Consider the third statement: 'Group polarization only occurs in groups with less than three members.' Reflect on the typical group sizes studied in social psychology; group polarization can occur in groups larger than two, so this statement is inaccurate.
Step 5: Review the fourth statement: 'Group polarization causes individuals in a group to adopt more moderate positions than they held before discussion.' This contradicts the core idea of group polarization, which is about moving toward more extreme, not moderate, positions.
