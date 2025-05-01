In the context of cognitive psychology and the 16 personalities test (MBTI), which personality type is most characterized by a focus on social harmony and cooperation?
A
ENFJ
B
ESFJ
C
INFJ
D
ISFP
Understand the context of the question: it relates to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), which categorizes personality types based on preferences in how people perceive the world and make decisions.
Recall that the MBTI personality types are composed of four letters representing four dichotomies: Extraversion (E) vs. Introversion (I), Sensing (S) vs. Intuition (N), Thinking (T) vs. Feeling (F), and Judging (J) vs. Perceiving (P).
Focus on the traits related to social harmony and cooperation, which are typically associated with the Feeling (F) preference, as Feeling types prioritize values, empathy, and interpersonal harmony.
Among the options, identify which personality type combines Extraversion (E), Sensing (S), Feeling (F), and Judging (J) — ESFJ — known for being warm, cooperative, and focused on maintaining social harmony.
Conclude that ESFJ is the personality type most characterized by a focus on social harmony and cooperation, as they are often described as nurturing and community-oriented individuals.
