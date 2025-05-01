Which of the following is an example of an individual who demonstrates an internal locus of control?
A
A student who believes their good grades are the result of their hard work and study habits.
B
A teenager who blames their poor performance in sports on unfair referees.
C
A person who thinks their health is determined mainly by genetics and fate.
D
An employee who attributes their promotion to luck and the decisions of their manager.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of locus of control: it refers to an individual's belief about the causes of events in their life, whether they are controlled internally (by their own actions) or externally (by outside forces).
Identify characteristics of an internal locus of control: individuals believe that their own efforts, decisions, and abilities directly influence outcomes.
Identify characteristics of an external locus of control: individuals attribute outcomes to external factors such as luck, fate, other people, or uncontrollable circumstances.
Analyze each example by determining whether the person attributes the outcome to their own actions (internal) or to external factors (external).
Select the example where the individual believes their success or failure is due to their own efforts, which demonstrates an internal locus of control.
